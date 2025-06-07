Raiders' Jeanty Reflects on His Draft Call
For Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, his dream became a reality when he got that call from the Silver and Black to become a member of their franchise and become a football player in the National Football League.
The Raiders took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he did not have to wait long to receive the call he had been waiting for his whole life.
Jeanty was the best running back in the 2025 draft class, as seen by many as a generational talent. The Raiders needed to fill in their biggest hole on their team at the running back position, and that is why taking Jeanty was a no-brainer for the team. Jeanty will now be the starting running back for the Raiders and will look to start his journey to be the Raiders' next great back.
Jeanty recently talked about how he received a call from the Raiders that they were going to take him in the draft.
"I feel like I really knew," said Jeanty on The St. Brown Podcast. "There were a few different signs. Mock drafts are obviously fake, but every mock draft was like Raiders."
"Then Maxx Crosby hit me the day before. Pete Carroll and coach McCullough, the running back coach, called me probably like a week before talking about my fumbles because I had a lot of fumbles in college. I had 11 career fumbles. They were like, 'Hey man, is this something we can fix?' Kind of questioning me. I'm like, 'Hell yeah I can fix that.' After that call, I was like, 'O.K. If I'm on the board at six, I think they're coming to get me for sure."
The Raiders were the team looking at what they would do with the sixth overall pick in the draft. As many believe they would take a running back, there were many other prospects that the team looked deeply at and could have made a good fit with the Silver and Black as well. But at the end, it was Jeanty for the Raiders, and he was someone that they could pass on.
Next season it is going to be fun to see what Jeanty does for the Raiders and what offense the Raiders will be running with Jeanty in the backfield.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk Jeanty!
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.