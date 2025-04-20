Top Analyst Breaks Down Raiders RB Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in the market for a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whether it comes with the No. 6 overall pick in the form of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty or later in the draft, expect the team to add at least one ball carrier.
This running back class is deep and filled with players who can be lead backs in the NFL. It is a good year to need a running back.
But which one sits atop the rankings?
It’s hard to argue anyone other than Jeanty, but North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton has a strong case.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to break down both talented running backs.
“Jeanty is the guy that teams look at as the top back in this draft,” Schefter said. “Hampton’s going to be a one, I expect, and he’s got a bright NFL future. There are so many good running backs in this draft. No doubt about it, that may be the deepest position in this draft. Scouts, Inc. has 11 running backs in the top-100 players, which is the most since 2008. That was the draft when they had Darren McFadden, Chris Johnson, Jonathan Stewart, Jamaal Charles, a bunch of great backs.
This draft, supposedly, has a huge number of great backs as well. I know a lot of people think the Raiders are going to take a running back in round one, and they might, we’ll see, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they wound up going with a guy like [Armand] Membou, the offensive tackle, instead of a running back, but we’ll see. Your GM, John Spytek, his son, Jack, he’s 10 years old. He told his dad, ‘If you don’t draft Ashton Jeanty, I want a new family.’”
Schefter made an interesting point about the Raiders drafting Missouri’s Armand Membou, who is considered to be among the top offensive linemen in the class.
If the Raiders do not take Jeanty at No. 6, would an offensive tackle be in play?
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away. We will soon learn who Spytek will select – and if his son wants to stay in the family after that pick.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Schefter here.
