Raiders Named Top Landing Spot For Elite Prospect
The Las Vegas Raiders and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty seem to be destiny at this point; that is, if you pay attention to the mock drafts.
Only the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft will tell the tale. But the chances are good the Raiders build their run game through the selection of the most complete running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.
CBS Sports' Brandon Howard named the Raiders a top landing spot (based on fit) for Jeanty. It seems like a given, based on new head coach Pete Carroll's affinity for the run game and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's utilization of the position.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to do something truly special in this draft," wrote Howard. "In the first two rounds, they could drastically improve the fortunes of this franchise for at least the next decade. While it is my belief that Jeanty functions better and is more decisive as a gap-scheme runner, I am keenly aware of Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's propensity to utilize a great deal of outside zone to set up play-action. With that said, the Raiders coaching staff and existing personnel would still allow him to have a great deal of success right away. If the Raiders do select Jeanty in Round 1, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will be certain to utilize a great deal of split zone to allow him to quickly get into the second level of defenses.
"By selecting Jeanty, the Raiders will have an interesting shell game between him and Brock Bowers with Bowers coming across the formation on split zone to seal the backside defensive end. With the threat of Bowers potentially getting the ball while coming across the formation, defenders will have to honor him as a ball carrier, which will make rushing lanes that much wider for Jeanty. If the Raiders happen to trade back into Round 1 or stand pat at pick No. 37 in Round 2 and take Jalen Milroe, then you're looking at a perennial playoff team on the strength of their run game alone and Jeanty would obviously be a major part of that equation."
There is little doubt that Jeanty can be a Day 1 impact player for the Raiders, should they take him.
