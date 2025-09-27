Why Pete Carroll Believes the Raiders Are Ready for the Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the regular season expecting to take strides after a 4-13 campaign last season and several sizeable changes this offseason. Those expectations took an immediate hit as some of the most critical Raiders suffered injuries, slowing any progress the offense made.
Carroll Believes in His Guys
The Raiders are on a two-game losing streak after opening the season with a road victory against the New England Patriots. The Raiders are coming off a loss in which nearly everything that could go wrong did. After a week of practice, Carroll noted an increase in the team's confidence.
"Well, they totally came back and worked exactly the way we needed to. This is a championship week of preparation, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They did exactly what we needed them to do, and they did it with energy and juice and toughness and all of that,” Carroll said.
“So, let's see. We got Saturday review coming up, and then we get to one o'clock and let's see how we go. You kind of don't ever really know. You'd like to think you do, but you got to go out there and do the job. I'm sure they're pumped up about their win last week. It was a terrific win for them, and they get to try to make that turn. Like I said, big wins are just as difficult to come back from as big losses, so we'll see what happens with them, see what happens with us."
The Raiders' Week 4 matchup with the Bears is not a must win game. Still, a third consecutive loss would pose serious questions for the Raiders' front office and coaching staff. Las Vegas underwent significant changes this offseason. A 1-3 start would be unacceptable.
Las Vegas made too many changes to lose three of its first four games this season. Sunday against the Bears is the perfect opportunity for the Raiders' offense to get going. Chicago's defense is not as good as some of the defenses the Raiders have faced this season.
The Raiders have a chance to keep things afloat with a win on Sunday. However, a loss to the Bears would leave the new Raiders' regime open to several fair questions.
