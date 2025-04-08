The Raiders RB Target No One Is Talking About
It might be a bygone conclusion for some that the Las Vegas Raiders are destined to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick (the Broncos product is set to visit Las Vegas).
However, it isn't draft night yet. Everything is in the air at this point.
If the Raiders decide to go another route with their first pick, or want to load up on the running back position during the draft, a name they should consider is that of Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten, a sleeper pick in the eyes of Ian Valentino, a draft expert from 33rd Team.
"Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten looks like a super-sub back who needs a power option to complement him, but the 5-foot-9, 206-pounder is a superb athlete who is too good to take off the field often," wrote Valentino. "He effortlessly dominated his competition in the ACC after transferring from North Carolina A&T and actually became more explosive despite the jump in opponent quality.
"Even in a standout group of rushers, Tuten's movement ability is remarkable. He blazed a 4.32 40 to go with an elite 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-10-inch broad jump. Combining his elite measurables with his sixth-best yards after-contact per carry rate and breakaway rate reveals a high-end prospect who is being undervalued through this draft process.
"With there being so many backs available in this class, it's possible Tuten gets pushed into Day 3. Even if he ends up as a platoon back, he'll be among the most dangerous threats every time he's on the field."
No one is calling Tuten a top running back -- he likely doesn't crack the top eight in this draft class. But as a mid-to-late-round option, he is far from the worst choice.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the player comparison is Isaiah Pacheco:
"If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value."
