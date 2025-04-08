Scouting Report Suggests Raiders Draft Target Has the Goods
The Las Vegas Raiders can quickly address their most pressing roster need this offseason. Brently Weissman of the Pro Football Network believes Jeanty and the Raiders are a perfect match, as they could use a running back with Jeanty's skill set in their backfield moving forward.
“Jeanty offsets his average size with outstanding speed, burst, and vision. Jeanty is a short running back but has a dense build with a sturdy lower body. While not possessing imposing size, Jeanty has rare contact balance and can easily bounce off would-be tacklers without losing speed or balance," Weissman said.
“He is a physical runner who flashes a strong stiff arm, and it often takes multiple tacklers to bring him down. In short, Jeanty is a player who defensive coordinators preach about gang tackling all week, considering his ability to break through tacklers late in the down for extra yards."
Many of the Raiders' ground game's struggles this past season, specifically with running back Zamir White, came from the Raiders trying to fit a round peg in a square hole. The Raiders switched offensive coordinators after White's success at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Luke Getsy's scheme did not play to White's strengths, leading to season-long issues with the ground game. The Raiders shuffled through multiple running backs with little success. Jeanty would give them a back who should do well regardless of what system he is in.
Adding Jeanty and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should improve the Raiders' ground game.
“Jeanty is a scheme-versatile back who shows the ability to excel in a power and gap scheme or a wide-zone-oriented offense. Jeanty displays outstanding vision as a zone runner and can quickly scan and diagnose the crease while pressing horizontally. He runs with excellent patience and allows his blockers to set up, then displays rare acceleration to burst through the gap or hole," Weissman said.
“Jeanty has an innate ability to make himself untouchable for defenders and is one of the most elusive and slippier backs I have ever scouted. He runs with rare instincts for the position, seemingly always two steps ahead of the defender and consistently setting him up to fail."
