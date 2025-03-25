Raiders in for a Potential Draft Trade?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could spend it on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a host of solid defenders, or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
But what if they were to trade down and acquire good draft capital while still picking in the first round?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently made the case for the Raiders to be sellers.
"The new-look Raiders have had an exciting offseason, highlighted by the arrivals of coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, but there's a lot of work to be done," he wrote. "They went 4-13 a year ago, and while there are factors -- like their dismal fumble recovery rate and turnover margin -- suggesting they are likely to improve on their record in 2025, it's tough to see that regression toward the mean pushing them all the way into playoff contention in the brutal AFC West.
"The problem that's been plaguing the Raiders for years is still their biggest weakness: a lack of young, homegrown talent as a product of dismal drafts and decision-making during the Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels regimes. Including the picks traded for wideout Davante Adams in 2022, they had 14 first- and second-round picks between 2018 and 2023. One of those picks is going to start for the 2025 Raiders, and it's the first one: left tackle Kolton Miller, who turns 30 this year.
" ... While the Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seahawks for Smith, that was the selection they received from the Jets as part of the Adams trade last season, leaving them with a full complement of their original picks and two additional sixth-rounders as compensatory selections. Unless they are in love with Shedeur Sanders and are in position to take him at No. 6, moving down and attempting to build through young players is the way to go. Carroll's early days in Seattle -- where the Seahawks benefited from having extra picks in each of his first three drafts -- are an example of how Las Vegas should be approaching its long-term vision with smart short-term decisions."
The Raiders are in a position to build a strong framework for the future -- and that includes beyond the Pete Carroll tenure. The 2025 NFL Draft is a huge starting point for them to create a talented foundation.
Does that mean trading for the future?
