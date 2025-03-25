Latest SI Mock Draft (7.0) Ties Raiders to Big Name
The Las Vegas Raiders have been favored to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty perhaps more than any other team and any other player. The two have been interlinked all draft season.
The truth will come out when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in April, but one thing is for certain: the Raiders want to run the ball, and the Heisman Trophy runner-up will likely be hanging around at No. 6 when the Silver and Black make their selection.
In mock draft 7.0, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick projects Jeanty to the Raiders.
"If the Raiders are truly committed to Geno Smith at quarterback, they’ll need to give him a better supporting cast," wrote Flick. "Las Vegas finished last in the NFL in rushing yards last season, and free-agent signing Raheem Mostert alone won’t be enough to change that. Jeanty is a special prospect with elite contact balance who rarely goes down on first contact."
In his previous mock draft -- long before the Raiders traded for Smith, the pick from Flick was Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
"Between his natural draw to the spotlight and his big-city presence, Sanders fits well off the field in Las Vegas," he had written. "He makes plenty of sense on the field, too. For as flashy as his game, and style, appears, Sanders has the intelligence, toughness and accuracy of a starting-caliber pro quarterback, and his arm is certainly strong enough. Sanders had spurts of improvisation, and his ceiling isn’t quite as high as Ward’s, but the Raiders need a quarterback, and Sanders is their best bet at this slot."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Jeanty:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
