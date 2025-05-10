WATCH: RB Ashton Jeanty Following Raiders Rookie Mini Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty to help fix the league's worst ground game. With Jeanty's arrival comes hope that the Raiders' offense is finally headed in the right direction.
John Spytek and the Raiders put together a solid draft. Jeanty spoke to the media after the Raiders' rookie minicamp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: Congratulations on being picked and seeing your dream come true. I'm just curious about what were you thinking? You mentioned in interviews the Raiders, but inside as it was coming, how excited were you about the potential of being a Raider?
Ashton Jeanty: "Just super, super duper excited, ecstatic. Just grateful for the opportunity, and thankful that they're willing to take a chance on me."
Q: You still have to dive into the playbook and everything, but just kind of from meeting with him and observing him from afar, what do you think about Chip Kelly's offense? Obviously, you saw what he did at Ohio State last year.
Jeanty: "Yeah, I think he does a great job at getting everybody involved. And obviously using those running backs in the run game.And so I'm excited to go into the that offensive scheme, and I think they'll use me to the best of my abilities."
Q: You've already scored two touchdowns at Allegiant Stadium; maybe more are on the way. What have been your impressions of Las Vegas in your time here and your visit here, and why are you so proud to represent this valley?
Jeanty: "I mean first of all, I've got to shout out Mark Davis, the owner, [John] Spytek, the GM, Coach Pete Carroll, Running Backs Coach [Deland] McCullough. But my impression of it has been great, it's a great city. There's a lot of history in the Raiders building, a lot of amazing players that went through there, a lot of winning, and championships. So, I'm excited to go over there and be a part of that."
Q: There's some conventional wisdom that you don't take a running back in the top 10. What do you say to the talk of that and how proud of you are you that you were a running back that said, "No running backs do deserve to be taken this high in the Draft"?
Jeanty: "I'm very proud of that. I'm just thankful for this opportunity. And I'm going to show everybody the position is valuable, and it is great to take an exceptional running back in the first round."
