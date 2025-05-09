Insiders Make Their Feelings on Ashton Jeanty Resoundingly Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the better offseasons of any team in the National Football League. While their additions in free agency were not very newsworthy, their draft haul alone is reason to be excited.
Stephania Bell of ESPN believes Ashton Jeanty will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"His name will be called early and often in Las Vegas, giving him the stats to run away with this title. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will uplift the Titans' offense enough to put him in contention, but I expect Jeanty to find the end zone a lot and vault to the top of this race," Bell said.
Matt Miller of ESPN believes Jeanty's addition changes the Raiders' offensive identity from what it was last season. Jeanty's arrival, as well as Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly's, will undoubtedly play a factor.
"Even with tight end Brock Bowers coming off an elite rookie season, Jeanty will be the Raiders' primary focus on offense. They will be a run-heavy team with Carroll and Kelly running the show. And Jeanty's numbers will reflect that," Miller said.
Jordan Reid of ESPN sees plenty of similarities between Jeanty and one of Carroll's former running backs, Marshawn Lynch.
"There's no need to stray away from the current favorite here. Jeanty enters an offense that needs an explosive playmaker. Carroll likely see Jeanty as his modern form of Marshawn Lynch, and I expect him to put up great numbers as a runner and pass catcher," Reid said.
Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN credited the fact that Carroll loves to run the football as the reason why Jeanty will win the OROY Award. After the Raiders struggled to control the clock last season, a competent ground game should protect a questionable defense.
"The way Carroll wants to play will lead to a very productive season for Jeanty. Look for the Raiders to be in the top five of the league in time of possession, as they try to play keep-away in the AFC West. They are short on skill players outside of Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, so this will be a run-first offense," Tannenbaum said.
Lindsey Thiry of ESPN noted her expectations for Jeanty will depend on the Raiders' offensive line as much as Jeanty's natural abilities.
"Watch for him to quickly become a focal point of the Raiders' offense and display why he was the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018. The only question here is whether the Raiders' offensive line has what it takes to assist Jeanty with the job," Thiry said.
Field Yates of ESPN thinks Jeanty will have few issues transitioning to the NFL.
"While no running back has won this award in the past five seasons, the position lends itself to the smoothest transition of any in the NFL. Jeanty's college stardom should travel right to Las Vegas," Yates said.
