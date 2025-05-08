Jeanty’s Family' Reaction to Him Becoming a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders used the sixth overall pick on Ashton Jeanty, a generational running back from Boise State University. They selected him with a focus on the run game in mind, and now that Pete Carroll is their head coach, Jeanty will most likely win OROY due to his projected usage.
However, taking a step back from the football on the field for a moment, the Raiders were able to make Jeanty's wish come true. That's something I discuss in an article where Jeanty recounts how appreciative he is of his family and who supported him on his journey to get where he is today.
Thanks to Levi Edwards, a digital team reporter for Raiders.com, we are now able to see Jeanty's first full day as a Raider. The first insight Raiders Nation gets into what kind of player Jeanty will be is told perfectly through his Mom's recollection of what happened on draft day.
"I had a lot of excitement wondering when [a team] was going to call him and watching others go up," said Pamela Jeanty. "At a point, there was some type of anxiety because of hearing different teams and waiting.
"We were talking, joking around; we took pictures. I think at a point, he starts tapping on his legs," she added. "Maybe that anticipation of that call and wondering where you're going to go. He probably had a little bit of butterflies but didn't want to tell me."
Here is where Raiders Nation can begin to see the type of player Jeanty is off the court, someone who doesn't want to stress his mom out with his own anxieties, which is obviously a very admirable trait to have. This is further emphasized by the article I mentioned earlier, where he talks about his appreciation for his family.
Soon, that anticipation dissipates as very quickly he realizes that the team to take him will be the Raiders, which is huge for him and his family. His dad, Harry Jeanty, sounded off on what it meant for him to see his son get drafted to the Raiders.
"You have certain expectations, I think Ashton really wanted to be a Raider. When we realized that, we knew it was going to happen. It was a good moment."
