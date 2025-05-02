Raiders Legend Gives High Praise to Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders used the sixth overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Ashton Jeanty, a pick that was speculated on for months, so it came as no surprise when Jeanty was announced as the newest member of the Silver and Black.
Though Jeanty was a player linked to the Raiders many times across multiple mock drafts, there was a chance that John Spytek passed up on the generational talent for a multitude of reasons. Thankfully, we all live in the timeline where he didn't overthink things, and Jeanty is officially a Raider.
The effect Jeanty will have on the Raiders' offense will be monumental. On paper, he is a slippery running back who's able to evade tackles and can run for a touchdown on any possession he's given the ball.
On a broader scale, Jeanty revolutionizes their ground game and drastically improves their passing attack. Though he only caught 23 balls last year, he helps out their passing attack with his presence in the backfield.
Opposing teams will have to load up the box and muddy the line of scrimmage in preparation for Jeanty being handed the ball, which inadvertently helps out receivers like Brock Bowers or Jack Bech get open more often.
Jeanty's domino effect on the Raiders' offense will likely result in him winning OROY next year. Unless he gets injured, he should be a lock for the award as he's projected to rush anywhere from 1,300 to 1,500 yards in his rookie season.
The last time a Raiders player won OROY was when the Raiders drafted Marcus Allen in 1982. Allen and Jeanty have plenty of similarities, and if history repeats itself, the Raiders drafted an eventual Hall of Fame player.
Allen has been a fan of Jeanty since college, and he had lofty comparisons for the Raiders' recent first-round pick. Paul Gutierrez is a Raiders columnist for Raiders.com, and in a recent article he published, he goes over what Allen had to say about Jeanty.
"He has the power of Emmitt, the balance of Barry...What he has, you can't teach. He has balance. He has vision. He's in complete control of his body. He can have an immediate impact and be another weapon".
The Raiders will be one of the most improved teams in the NFL next season, and Jeanty will be a big part of it. He'll give Raiders Nation fireworks every Sunday, and he'll provide endless entertainment with his exciting runs and physicality.
