Missouri Star Brady Cook a Late-Round Raiders Option
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It probably won't be in the first round, thanks to the Geno Smith trade and a weak quarterback class.
There are still a multitude of mid-to-late-round options, however.
One name that is slowly getting more traction is that of Missouri Tigers star Brady Cook, an athletic, big-armed, 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback with 46 games worth of experience in the SEC.
Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher is particularly high on Cook, naming him a top late-round option.
"Cook was a multi-year starter in the SEC, with his team finishing 26-13 in his 39 starts," wrote Plocher. "Cook earned back-to-back 80.0-plus season-long PFF grades, with an 84.4 in 2023 and an 80.4 in 2024. He finished his college career with a 65% completion rate, a 9-yard average depth of target and 49 touchdown passes compared to just 15 interceptions.
"The Missouri product is currently the 192nd-ranked prospect on the PFF big board but is more athletic than most of the quarterbacks on the list. Cook was frequently used as a runner in college, especially in the low red zone, and his NFL Combine numbers backed up the athleticism shown on film. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and jumped 37 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote, "Tantalizing prospect thanks to his athleticism and arm talent but the more I studied, the more doubt creeped in. Cook played with a better command of the offense in 2023, which led to better in-game rhythm and results. He can make every NFL throw but struggles to make them with consistent timing and accuracy. Cook needs to improve his eye discipline to keep windows open and safeties out of his business.
"He’s an average decision-maker and field-reader who defaults to unsound passing platforms when he feels pressure. He has the size and mobility to make plays as a scrambler and with designed runs. Cook’s physical traits and athletic ability are worth a discussion as a developmental prospect."
Developmental and a late-round label go hand-in-hand; that's just fine. As a late-rounder who would sit a year or two under Smith in a system devised by Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, with a foundation getting stronger by the season -- that could be an intriguing prospect.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.