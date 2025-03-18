REPORT: Best Late Round Options in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely look at quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sure, Geno Smith gives them more room when drafting high. The Raheem Mostert signing helps in regard to that pesky run game, too.
But they will still look at long-term options throughout the entirety of draft weekend and beyond (meaning the UDFA pool).
Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher named several players that could bring value as a late-round draft picks.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was recognized as a potential NFL starter, a hidden gem in the late rounds.
"Cook was a multi-year starter in the SEC, with his team finishing 26-13 in his 39 starts," wrote Plocher. "Cook earned back-to-back 80.0-plus season-long PFF grades, with an 84.4 in 2023 and an 80.4 in 2024. He finished his college career with a 65% completion rate, a 9-yard average depth of target and 49 touchdown passes compared to just 15 interceptions.
"The Missouri product is currently the 192nd-ranked prospect on the PFF big board but is more athletic than most of the quarterbacks on the list. Cook was frequently used as a runner in college, especially in the low red zone, and his NFL Combine numbers backed up the athleticism shown on film. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and jumped 37 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad."
For running backs, a notable sleeper Plocher names is SMU's Brashard Smith. He listed Smith as a third-down ball carrier.
"Smith makes this list as a third-down back due to his receiving prowess," wrote Plocher. "His 91.9 PFF receiving grade is the highest mark among running backs in the 2025 draft class. Smith has the body control of a top wide receiver and a knack for coming down with contested catches. He is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, able to make people miss with the long speed to go the distance (as proven by his 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine)."
The Raiders could very well go for more pass-catchers in the draft to shore up their offensive weaponry. They might want to consider Washington State's Kyle Williams, who Plocher lists as a top vertical threat.
"Williams showed at the NFL Combine that he has the timed speed to win outside (4.4-second 40-yard dash). He proved during Senior Bowl practices, as well as during the season, that he can get open deep," wrote Plocher. "In 2024, Williams earned a 99.3 PFF receiving grade on passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield and caught 12 of his 22 deep targets for 394 yards and six touchdowns. Williams is also an after-the-catch machine whose impressive 8.4 yards after the catch per reception ranked first in the draft class. Williams is currently the No. 152 prospect on the and can win vertically both outside and in the slot."
