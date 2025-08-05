BREAKING: Raiders Shake Up Roster With Stunning Trade
As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Super Bowl LIX champion Thomas Booker IV.
Booker, a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans out of Stanford, has been a member of the Eagles organization since 2023. After being waived by the Texans after his rookie season, Booker joined the Eagles' practice squad for the 2023 season.
In 2024, Booker played in all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles, recording 18 total tackles, two stuffs, and one sack on a loaded Philadelphia defensive line.
In exchange, the Raiders have sent Jakorian Bennett, a two year NFL veteran to Philadelphia.
Bennett was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Maryland by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.
Booker's acquisition comes after the team said goodbye to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins following Wilkins' brief stint with the organization.
Wilkins' departure was sudden and remains an odd situation around the NFL, with Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler commenting on the situation.
"Yeah, we pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation. I really don't want to comment further on it, but I will say that whatever you're going through as a person -- athlete, non-athlete, whoever, whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody," Butler said.
Before Bennett's trade, he spoke to reporters, giving an insight into the type of player he is.
"Yeah, man, because at the end of the day, I don't want to forget who I am," stated Bennett. "I can be going with the ones, twos, threes, whatever it is, but at the end of the day, I know who I am, I know what type of player I am, the only type that I can be. So, at the end of the day, like when I make a play, I'm going to let everybody know that. I don't talk too much trash, but when I do make a play, I'm going to celebrate, I'm going to have fun, because it's a hard league."
Only time will tell if this move will pay off for the Raiders. As of right now, Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham have another veteran in the trenches.
