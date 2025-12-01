Why Raiders HC Pete Carroll Has Not Given Up Hope

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season knowing it would be another year of trying to make tangible progress. However, this season has somehow turned out worse than last season's 4-13 campaign with five games still remaining. Las Vegas is in the middle of a full-on freefall.

It may seem that things cannot get worse for the Raiders this season, except for the fact that they play the Denver Broncos next week. They then follow that game up with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles and another road game against the Houston Texans.

Raiders' Progress

Following the Raiders' loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll sounded off on the state of the team. Las Vegas has lost multiple games they had a legitimate shot to win. Las Vegas had a chance to sneak up on the Chargers but failed to take advantage.

“Absolutely, and that’s why it’s so hard that we are not able to enjoy the hard work and the changes and the adjustments that we’ve made because it’s very similar. We were talking and you know, you watched it, is very similar to how we are responding together, the way we work, the attitude, the mentality, guys supporting one another, all of that is what it takes to turn the corner and get around,” Carroll said.

Carroll noted that he truly believes the Raiders are just a few plays away from securing their first win in the last seven games. They will have an uphill battle to do so. Between their subpar offensive line and challenging remaining schedule, the Raiders' struggles will not stop any time soon.

Although Carroll believes the mood of the locker room remains positive overall, there is only so much positivity that can go around for a team that is 2-10 on the season and has lost 10 of their last 11 games. Carroll is convinced Las Vegas is not all that far away.

“There was a game a few weeks ago, we were 2-5, I talked to them about the SC [University of Southern California] 2-5, it’s the same thing, we were in the same place at one point. We didn’t get that game, but that was a time to turn it. It just hasn’t happened yet. It feels like it’s just right there within our reach, maybe it doesn’t look like that to you guys, but that’s what it feels like," Carroll said.

“I can say that because of the mentality of the guys in the locker room. They continue to lead well, they continue to hang well, they continue to practice well and respond to the challenges of it. That part of it is ok, we have to play better.”

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

