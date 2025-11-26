Why the Raiders Have a Long Road Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders have a long road ahead. Now, it is time to figure out what that road might look like.

Raiders' Upcoming Schedule

The Raiders starting the season 2-9 is bad enough as it is. However, they have begun a second half of the season that included two matchups against the Denver Broncos, matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas may be in for another long stretch of games. According to Tyler Phillips of Pro Football Focus, the Raiders have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the National Football League.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

" The Raiders head to Los Angeles this week with the Chargers coming off their bye. Three of Las Vegas ’ next four games will be on the road, with a divisional matchup against Denver serving as their lone home stop in that stretch," Phillips said.

Following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders fired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. It was an understandable move considering just how badly Las Vegas has struggled on offense this season. Last season the unit struggled, this season, the unit has simply been bad.

The Raiders' offense's deficiencies made it hard for them to be successful in any facet, as the unit's inability to score eventually wiped out solid efforts by their defense. This is essentially how nearly every game this season has gone for the Raiders. Sunday was the final straw.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what went into the decision to fire Kelly at this point in the season. Las Vegas is in the middle of a lost season, but Carroll refuses to throw in the towel. The Raiders have a chance to finish on a high note, even though they face a difficult schedule.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I thought it was too painful where we were, and the play has not been good enough. And I'm really surprised as well that this has happened, but I think our players deserve it, and our fans deserve that we give them our best shot, and that's what competing is all about,” Carroll said.

“And so, it falls in line philosophically. It's just a very difficult time to have to do this. And unfortunately, this would not have happened, but we're 2-9. So unfortunately, that's where we are."

Kelly noted that with the offense under new leadership, he hopes things will change for the unit.

"The effort moving forward is to minimize the exposure, and that calls on the rest of your game. If you take a look at how we've protected on our play passes, it's a big difference between how we're protecting in the drop back game. And so, hopefully we can clean that up and make that mix better and be more efficient,” Carroll said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE