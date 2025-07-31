BREAKING: Raiders Reward Coveted Veteran with Contract Extension
It took two training camp practices with full pads for the Las Vegas Raiders to take care of their best offensive linemen, Kolton Miller. The Raiders announced that they have rewarded veteran offensive tackle with a contract extension on Wednesday.
Last season, in over 660 pass attempts, Miller allowed a quarterback less than 10 percent of the time. Among offensive tackles with at least 600 pass blocking attempts, Miller's pressure rate percentage ranked as the ninth-lowest in the league.
Miller's value has been proven time and time again since the Raiders drafted him in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has anchored the Raiders' offensive line, rarely missing games since entering the league.
Multiple NFL experts have ranked Miller as the best No. 15 pick in the NFL Draft since 2015. During his rookie season, he became only the 16th rookie in franchise history to start every game. In 2021, he allowed a quarterback pressure on less than seven percent of his snaps.
That percentage ranked sixth-best of all offensive tackles that season.
Miller has looked like his usual, dependable self in training camp and will go a long way towards opening running lanes for Ashton Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders' running backs. Las Vegas is a notice, making their decision to address their contract concerns ahead of the season respectable.
Following Organized Team Activities, Miller made it very clear that he wanted to remain with the team that drafted him.
- "I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day. And the direction the organization is going with Pete (Carroll), he's preaching competition. We've got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm not going to - I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys. And that's how I'm rolling," Miller said.
- "I want to be a Raider. I want to be a Raider for life. I love it here. I don't want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that's showing up, getting better each day."
The Raiders have eliminated another potential issue by rewarding Miller with his contract extension. They can now move on to more pressing matters.
