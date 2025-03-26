Raiders' Bowers Working on Improving in Year 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn things around next season. The Raiders are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign and are doing everything they can to improve the team in any way they can.
The bright spot for the Silver and Black last season was rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was the best player for the team last season. He broke multiple records and played like he was a veteran player in the National Football League. Bowers played with three different quarterbacks and still put up historic numbers and had one of the best rookie seasons ever.
The Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers fell to the Raiders, and they did not miss out on him, like so many teams ahead of the Raiders did.
Many tight ends around the league and former tight ends said the Bowers was the best tight end last season and he is going to be a problem to deal with on the field for years to come.
Bowers this offseason just like the Raiders is improving. He wants to better than he was last season and he is work in different areas to get better going into his second season in the NFL.
"I just do not want it to happen again, I do not want to lose that many games again," said Bowers on the Up and Adams Show. "I had an alright year, I feel like I can do a little bit better and try to keep improving on stuff."
"I do not know, just kind of everything. I feel like I kind of, last year was a long year. Like through the combine and getting into OTAs and stuff. I feel like just being able to keep my body in that tip-top shape and being able to stay completely healthy 100 percent throughout the whole year would be really important to me."
Bowers will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith is expected to be the man under center for the Raiders next season and Bowers is getting a much needed upgrade at the quarterback position.
The Raiders have been making upgrades all offseason and look to be a much improved team overall from previous years but now they have to go win games when they matter.
