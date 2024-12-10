Raiders' Legend Gives Praise to Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders got one thing right this season -- rookie tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was an excellent decision by the organization. Bowers has been the bright spot for the Raiders in what has been a disappointing season. Bowers is having an all-time rookie season and he is not done.
Since stepping onto an NFL football field Bowers has been one of the best, if not the best tight end in football. Every week it seems like Bowers is breaking an NFL record. Bowers is the Raiders number one weapon on offense and one of the best playmakers in football.
Bowers is catching people's attention all around the league. Whether it is opposing teams, coaches, players, and Hall of Famers.
"He has been special everywhere he has been," said Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long. "Believe what you see. When you looked at him [Bowers] at Georgia and the things you heard out of Georgia and then they made the pick ... The best possible player on the draft board was him."
"He is a willing blocker, he is not a great blocker. From a size standpoint, he is not that. I played with a guy named Todd Christensen, who you know set all kinds of records for tight ends. Great route runner, smart, understood all that. He is that with more athleticism, more speed, and ability, which is scary because you know you see the routes that he runs. Where they are playing him and it is kind of like a chest piece where do we put him? He is a hybrid. And he is a matchup problem. When you see a team like Denver put their number one cornerback on him, what does that tell you?"
Bowers broke the rookie reception record for tight ends in Week 14.
"Guess what, we got one that is a problem and a major problem, and in his rookie year, who is better than him at this point realistically?"
Brock Bowers might arguably be the best tight end in football already. He is going to be a problem in the AFC West for years to come.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.