Brock Bowers Weighs In on Raiders OC Chip Kelly
The Las Vegas Raiders want to revamp the offense next season. They have changed a lot this offseason to ensure they put their offense in the best position to have a better offense than last season. One major change that the Silver and Black made was hiring new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. That is a major upgrade for the team heading into the new season.
Kelly is a veteran play caller in the National Football League than spent time in college football as well. Last season, Kelly led the Ohio State offense to a National Championship. He has been a head coach in the NFL as well and brings a lot of experience to the Silver and Black. Now the Raiders have the right play caller for their team.
Kelly will have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball as well. The Raiders did not just upgrade their play caller, they also upgraded at important positions on the offensive side of the ball.
Kelly will have veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading his offense, after the Raiders traded for him this offseason as well. It is huge for a new offensive coordinator to have a quarterback like Smith running his offense.
Kelly will also have a new running back in rookie Ashton Jeanty. That will help the Raiders get back to running the ball well. And Kelly will also have a star tight end on his side of the ball. Bowers will be a big part of Kelly's offense next season.
"I like what he [Chip Kelly] has been doing," said Brock Bowers on SportsCenter. "Just using his playmakers and trying to get everyone the ball decent amount. We will see what he pulls out during camp, and during the season we will see."
This Raiders offseason will have to lead the way next season. They will also need to have a much better offense next season if they want to win more games. All signs point to the Raiders being able to have a much better offense, but they will still need to go out there and prove that on the field.
The new regime is full of experience and they will have the team ready to play each week. A lot of good is coming out of Las Vegas this offseason.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Bowers and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.