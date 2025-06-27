Brock Bowers On What He Learned at Tight End U
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get the offense going once again next season. One thing the Raiders have going for them on the offensive side of the ball is that they have one of the best, if not the best, tight ends in the NFL in Brock Bowers.
But now Bowers will have a veteran quarterback throwing him the ball next season in Geno Smith. That duo could be something special to watch come next season.
Bowers last season was the best player for the Raiders. In his rookie season, Bowers put up historic numbers. He broke multiple records and had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. After just one season in the National Football League, many now see him as the best tight end in football. Now he looks to improve in year two.
Bowers will be a huge piece of the Raiders' offense once again. He is a staple for the Raiders, and he could do it all. And the Raiders did get a steal when they took him in the 2024 NFL Draft. All signs point to Bowers getting better in year two, and he could have another great season.
Bowers knows that he had a good year last season, but Bowers also knows that there is a lot of room to get better next season. Bowers wants to have another year like last season. But he has put that behind him and has been working all offseason trying to improve his game.
One thing he has done to improve is attend Tight End U, which is hosted by division rival tight end Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think just being in those meetings, learning from [George] Kittle, Kelce, all of those guys," said Bowers on SportsCenter. "It has been amazing listening to them, and Evan Engram. Just talk about different parts of their game. And really trying to transition that to my game, and really trying to focus on the field. Hopefully, that will show up this year on the field."
"I would say just a little bit of everything," added Bowers about getting better next season. "I am just kind of focused on winning every single rep. It is tough because everyone his getting paid pretty good to go out there and do that and make the plays but I just want to try and win every single rep that I can and keep getting better and working."
