Is Raiders' Brock Bowers the Best TE in the NFL?
The focus of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has primarily centered around the handful of new players they added to their roster in the NFL Draft and free agency. The additions of veteran quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, respectively, are significant.
Pete Prisco recently released his annual list of the top 100 players in the National Football League, as training camp nears. The Raiders had several players make the list.
Prisco ranked Brock Bowers the 22nd-best player in the league after Bowers failed to make the list heading into his rookie season. That ranking was the highest ranking Prisco gave any tight end in the league, making it evident what Prisco thinks about Bowers.
"Bowers led all tight ends in catches last season as a rookie with 112, showing off the ability to dominate his matchups. He might not catch as many passes this year, but I think he's now the best tight end in the league," Prisco said.
Bowers was not the only Raiders player to make the list. Prisco ranked veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby the 28th-best player in the league after ranking the veteran defensive end as the 11th-best player in the league heading into last offseason.
Prisco has two Raiders players ranked within the top 28 of the list, proving Las Vegas has talent at certain places on the roster.
"Crosby missed five games because of injury and had only 7.5 sacks last season after getting 14.5 the year before, but he remains a force on the edge when he's on the field. A healthy Crosby is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate," Prisco said.
The Raiders also have one of the top rookies in the league on their roster, who could make a case to eventually be on this list if he can have a productive rookie season like Bowers did. The Raiders' roster has been infused with talent, but could undoubtedly use more.
Still, the Raiders have leaders on both sides of the ball with Bowers and Crosby, who are two of the best players in the league. Bowers and Crosby will be two players who play a critical role in the Raiders' success for the foreseeable future.
