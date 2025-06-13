WATCH: Raiders RB Raheem Mostert Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders added veteran running back Raheem Mostert to the roster earlier this offseason. Mostert will help carry the load for the Raiders out of the backfield, with Ashton Jeanty.
Following minicamp, Mostert addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' safety Isaiah Pola-Mao spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Congratulations on your new deal. How excited are you just to have that behind you and this is home?
Pola-Mao: “I love it here, so I'm excited to be here. And my hard work paid off, it's not done yet, got to keep going.”
Q: What’s it been like trying to work out chemistry with Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson?
Pola-Mao: “I mean, it's a fun experience. This is really a whole new defense entirely. So, just building that chemistry, that trust with each other. That's the entire reason why we're here, so it's a good feeling.”
Q: Everybody says that when they get a new contract, the hard work is not done. Is it hard to celebrate understanding you accomplished something, but also, I still got to keep working?
Pola-Mao: “Yeah, absolutely. There's always a level of laziness there, you know what I'm saying. But being undrafted, I think I kind of just always have that chip on my shoulder. No matter what happens, I'm never complacent. Always want to keep going.”
Q: Obviously, you're always trying to improve in all areas, but what areas in particular do you want to take strides at this season?
Pola-Mao: “I definitely want to pick up on my man coverage, just because a lot of times my eyes were in the wrong places last year, so that kind of got me in trouble. I think that's where it starts.”
Q: How do you pick up from what you did at the end of last year? It looked like you were really starting to come on, and then pick up what this new staff is also putting in place this year?
Pola-Mao: “I think it's just preparation. It builds confidence, and I preach that all the time to the young guys. But I think it just starts with a daily grind. And it starts with Maxx [Crosby]. Everybody's trying to get better every day, so we kind of just follow his lead and follow PG’s [Patrick Graham’s] lead. And of course, Pete [Carroll] is always talking about that. So, I mean, it's pretty easy to fall in line.”
