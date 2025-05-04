Caleb Rogers' Experience Will Prove Valuable to the Raiders
By most accounts, the Las Vegas Raiders walked away from the NFL Draft with a solid draft haul that included a standout offensive skill position player and multiple offensive linemen. Last year's draft haul produced various contributors to the Raiders roster, and this year's draft haul will too.
Last year, the Raiders' draft class was led by tight end Brock Bowers, who established himself as arguably the best tight end in the league as a rookie. Las Vegas also selected offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.
This year's draft haul included running back Ashton Jeanty and offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers. Las Vegas has reason to be excited about Jeanty and both of the offensive linemen they added in this year's draft.
Still, Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders may have overreached on Rogers by drafting him in the third round. However, PFF also noted that the Raiders likely valued Rogers' experience and how he played over the latter part of his collegiate career.
"Sometimes, experience is what teams are looking for in their draft prospects, and that’s what Rogers brings to the table with 55 career starts. He’s given up 22 sacks the past three seasons but just seven the past two seasons. He’s shown positional versatility but lacks the requisite lower body strength to hold up on the interior of an NFL offensive line," PFF said.
The Raiders selected Rogers, knowing that getting him up to speed would take some time. However, the Raiders are confident that their coaching staff will help develop Rogers quickly. The talented offensive lineman will be able to compete for playing time immediately.
Las Vegas is headed in the right direction after yet another productive draft. While some may believe the Raiders reached on Rogers, the same was said about the Raiders' selection of Glaze in last year's draft, only for Glaze to have a respectable rookie season in an unideal situation.
The Raiders hope Rogers turns into a significant contributor sooner than later. If he does, it could help expedite the Raiders' turnaround, as the offensive line has been a glaring need for the Raiders for some time.
