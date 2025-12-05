The Challenges Facing Raiders' Ashton Jeanty in Week 14

Greg Olson's first game back as offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders didn't go so well. In Week 13, he led an attack that scored just 14 points against a feisty Los Angeles Chargers defense. As a result, the Raiders lost their sixth game in a row, dropping to 2-10 on the 2025 NFL season.



This team is miles apart from where they wanted to be at this point in the campaign, both in terms of record and the product they've put out on the field. That's led to the franchise firing two of the coaches they brought in for the year, with Chip Kelly joining former special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on unemployment. Now, the Raiders are looking to see some kind of improvement from this team in the remainder of a lost and disappointing season.



Ashton Jeanty's stumble



According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, one of the primary reasons that the Las Vegas Raiders fired Chip Kelly was due to his inability to engineer a successful rushing attack. Considering that this team spent its sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on running back Ashton

Jeanty, it's only understandable that they expected better results than a ground game that currently ranks at the very bottom of the league in both yards per game and yards per carry.



Jeanty caught a bit of rhythm in late September to early October, averaging over 85 rushing yards from Week 3 to Week 6. His production has fallen off a cliff, though. In his last three games, he's totaled just 89 yards on the ground, including just 31 yards in his first outing under Greg Olson, against a stout Los Angeles Chargers' front seven.



Unfortunately for Jeanty, Olson, and the Raiders, Olson's second game at the helm isn't expected to feature any easier sledding, as Las Vegas hosts the Denver Broncos in Week 14. The Broncos are fifth in rushing yards allowed per game at just 93.1 and are tied for first in fewest yards given up per carry at 3.7.



Suffice it to say, Olson and Jeanty aren't expected to find much success versus Denver, either. FanDuel has the Raiders' rookie running back's line set at 52.5 rushing yards. He hasn't met that mark since Week 10, although that was against the Broncos, when he gained 60 yards on 19 carries. He also found the end zone in that game. FanDuel has him at +130 to score another touchdown in the rematch.

