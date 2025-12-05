What Raiders' Pete Carroll Has at Stake

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2 - 10 and cemented themselves as one of the worst teams in the NFL. Despite them firing multiple coordinators this season, like Chip Kelly, this team has shown no signs of improvement, and the possibility of them losing every game from here on out is very real.

Pete Carroll may be one and done with the Raiders, as a head coach with as much experience as he has shouldn't be struggling this much. He has shown he doesn't have a grasp on the roster he curated, and if he doesn't show encouraging signs, he's certainly fired in the offseason.

Week 14 Power Rankings

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released his power rankings of each NFL team ahead of Week 14. The Raiders' recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers dropped them down one spot, with Carroll's job security being placed under even more scrutiny with each loss he racks up.

"Another tough outing for the Raiders, who were swept aside 31-14 by the Chargers in Week 13. All of the same issues continue to plague the Raiders. The offensive line struggled, Geno Smith (61.7 grade; 35th) was pressured on nearly 40% of his dropbacks and the defense was gashed on the ground. The Raiders are 2-10 and firmly in the picture for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but what happens in the long term? Is Pete Carroll the right man for the job?", said Valentine.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's in the Raiders' best interest to continue to lose as it improves their odds of landing an even better pick in the 2026 NFL draft , but for Carroll's sake, he better hope they get to at least five wins. He has to show some improvement as a play caller and leader during this last stretch of the season if he wants to save his job.

Carroll insists that letting his veterans play gives them a better chance of winning, but he needs to change his mentality. It's a win-win for the Raiders if he begins to prioritize their younger players, as it gives them much-needed reps for the future, as well as likely improving their chances of winning.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty has had 15 carries in their last two games, and even if he hasn't been the player they hoped he'd be when they took him sixth overall, Carroll signed off on that decision. They need to continue feeding him and hope that he shows encouraging signs to finish off his rookie season.

