BREAKING: SI Grade for Raiders' Caleb Rogers Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Texas Tech guard Caleb Rogers at No. 98 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated gave the pick a C+.
"The Raiders added depth and versatility to the offensive line. Rogers played all over for the Red Raiders, starting at tackle and guard last season. He’ll likely start as a backup with Las Vegas adding Alex Cappa in free agency. Rogers started 55 games in five seasons at Texas Tech."
Per SI's Daniel Flick, a scout, "Across four years at Texas Tech, Rogers started games at every offensive line spot except center, though most of his work was at tackle. In addition to his versatility, the 6' 5", 312-pounder’s profile features strong hands, anchor ability in pass protection and quality movement skills in space to climb and pull. Rogers isn’t overly quick in tight quarters and may struggle against speed rushers, he doesn’t generate much push off the ball as a run blocker and leverage will be an issue for him inside. He should start his pro career as a reserve lineman who can provide relief at multiple spots."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote:
"Durable, unselfish guard prospect with broad hips and adequate upper-body power. Rogers is smooth and effective as a pulling blocker but struggles to generate movement as a drive blocker due to his lack of bend. He protects from a wide base with a punch that is direct and forceful. He struggles with foot quickness and balance to stay in front of athletic rushers and crafty counters, though. He offers Day 3 value, but the ceiling appears to be capped."
Pro Football Focus' scouting report: "Rogers is a highly experienced lineman with 55 career starts and impressive athleticism. He lacks ideal lower-body power for anchoring and drive, but his frame and movement skills give him clear appeal as a developmental swing offensive lineman."
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 4, No. 108
- Round 4, No. 135
- Round 5, No. 143
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
