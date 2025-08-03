Rookie Reflects on Being Starstruck By Raiders' New Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders are going into the 2025 NFL season with a new regime once again. The Raiders felt like it was best to bring in a new regime this offseason, and that they would give them the best chance to be successful this season. The Raiders did not just bring in any new regime but one that is proven and knows what it takes to win a lot of games at the National Football League level.
The Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll, who has a good history of getting teams to play their best football. His veteran leadership and presence will be something that the Raiders will benefit from all of next season. The Raiders also went after a new general manager. They brought in John Spytek for that role. Spytek has proven to be good at scouting and has found numerous talents that have turned into stars without other teams knowing.
And we can not forget about the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady. This is his first offseason with the team, and he is looking to help them get on the right track. Brady was in the middle of all the key decisions the Raiders made this offseason. Brady also made his first appearance at the team's training camp this past week. That left one rookie starstruck.
"I mean, it's a blessing," said Raiders rookie Caleb Rogers. "I'm extremely blessed to be here, being around these people, I mean, no matter where you go, this business becomes extremely casual. I'm coming off the ball, I'm blocking 33, and then I'm like, oh my gosh, this is Jamal Adams. But at the same time, he's from DFW, and we're chopping it up about how much Frisco has grown."
"I'm talking to Adam Butler, I found out that he went to Mansfield high school for a couple years before I went to Duncanville. And so, this business becomes extremely casual. You start to meet people who you've known about, or you know who they are, whatever, but at the same time, you're still going to extend your hand like a man. Hi, I'm Caleb Rogers, nice to meet you, because they're just like everyone else."
