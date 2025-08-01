Raiders' Veteran is Ready to Show Off Versatility
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of training camp looking to figure out what players will give them the best chance to win a lot of games this season. Head coach Pete Carroll is all about the competition, and he has been vocal about that since the day the Raiders hired him. The Raiders are looking to get back on track this season, and Carroll is looking to bring out the best competitor in these players.
Carroll wants them to compete each day or whenever they get the chance to. He wants the practices to have that real game filling. The players are all for it and it is going to be great to see what they can do and what things they can learn from each teammate that they are fighting for starting spots on the team. It is great to see the Raiders get back to work and this training camp is important because of all the new pieces that they brought in and the players they brought in.
One area the Raiders want to get better in is the offense. The offense has not been good for the Silver and Black in the last few seasons. One thing that is going to help the offense is the offensive line. That is one of the biggest groups that is competing for starting roles. One player that is in the mix is offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. Munford Jr has started some guys for the Raiders in his career and now is looking to help the team in any way he can.
"I only have known [Raiders GM] John Spytek for a couple of months, but if he likes you and likes how you work, he is going to keep you here," said Munford Jr. "And that is for everybody. Everyone wants to make the 53-man roster, of course, but you know I am always competing everyday."
"It is my mixed thing. I did not really care where I lined up. If I am at guard, left tackle, or right tackle, it does not matter. As long as I can do my part to help the team win, that is all I want to do. I want to be there for my teammates and help us get to the playoffs and hopefully one day win a Super Bowl."
