Inside the Raiders’ DL After Free Agency
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The Las Vegas Raiders roster was bound to look very different than the one they had in 2025, and that's because the direction and man in charge are fundamentally different. In a weird way, Pete Carroll's failure ended up pushing this franchise forward significantly.
Klint Kubiak is now the beneficiary of Carroll's shortcomings, and he wanted to kick off his coaching tenure with a bang by trading Maxx Crosby and embracing their rebuild fully. While that didn't happen, his decision inadvertently shifted the defensive line. What does that unit look like now that Crosby will presumably stay a Raider this season?
DL Overview
Starting off with their left edge-rusher, Thomas Booker IV was about to be on his fourth team in as many seasons, but the Raiders brought him back on a one-year deal. He's coming off his best season in the NFL, but this is a product of more opportunity as opposed to him taking a leap as a player.
44 total tackles, one forced fumble, and a sack is good value for a player only making $3 million. He's going to have to show more for the Raiders to give him a bigger contract extension. He's only 26, but ideally, the Raiders would want to see his production increase for him to get that payday.
Adam Butler is an example of a player the Raiders took a flyer on with a one-year deal, and ended up becoming a mainstay of their defensive line. In 2025, he tied for the least amount of games played in a season with 15.
Last season was the most disappointing of Butler's in his time in the Silver and Black. After racking up five sacks in consecutive seasons, he was only able to get one. He's a player who needs to bounce back in next season, but if he doesn't, JJ Pegues is entering his second year and would benefit from increased reps.
Jonah Laulu has been able to carve out a career for himself after getting waived by the team that drafted him in the seventh round, the Indianapolis Colts. He was a bright spot on their defensive line, as he ended last season with five sacks and 51 total tackles.
Laulu is under contract for the next two seasons, so if he continues to progress, that's something to keep in mind for the 2028 offseason. For now, John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders front office are glad they picked him up off waivers and hope he can continue to develop.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.