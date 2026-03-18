Inside the Raiders’ DL After Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders roster was bound to look very different than the one they had in 2025, and that's because the direction and man in charge are fundamentally different. In a weird way, Pete Carroll's failure ended up pushing this franchise forward significantly.

Klint Kubiak is now the beneficiary of Carroll's shortcomings, and he wanted to kick off his coaching tenure with a bang by trading Maxx Crosby and embracing their rebuild fully. While that didn't happen, his decision inadvertently shifted the defensive line. What does that unit look like now that Crosby will presumably stay a Raider this season?

DL Overview

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (47) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting off with their left edge-rusher, Thomas Booker IV was about to be on his fourth team in as many seasons, but the Raiders brought him back on a one-year deal. He's coming off his best season in the NFL, but this is a product of more opportunity as opposed to him taking a leap as a player.

44 total tackles, one forced fumble, and a sack is good value for a player only making $3 million. He's going to have to show more for the Raiders to give him a bigger contract extension. He's only 26, but ideally, the Raiders would want to see his production increase for him to get that payday.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adam Butler is an example of a player the Raiders took a flyer on with a one-year deal, and ended up becoming a mainstay of their defensive line. In 2025, he tied for the least amount of games played in a season with 15.

Last season was the most disappointing of Butler's in his time in the Silver and Black. After racking up five sacks in consecutive seasons, he was only able to get one. He's a player who needs to bounce back in next season, but if he doesn't, JJ Pegues is entering his second year and would benefit from increased reps.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jonah Laulu has been able to carve out a career for himself after getting waived by the team that drafted him in the seventh round, the Indianapolis Colts. He was a bright spot on their defensive line, as he ended last season with five sacks and 51 total tackles.