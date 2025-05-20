Raiders Legend Named Limited Partner of AFC North Franchise
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson has joined the Cleveland Browns in a new and powerful role.
"Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson was approved at today’s league meeting as a limited partner to the ownership group for the Cleveland Browns," wrote Schefter.
This latest venture by Woodson, a native of Ohio, puts him in a prime position to continue building his vast business portfolio as the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has his own winery.
"The Cleveland Browns and the Haslam Sports Group (HSG) are thrilled to welcome Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Super Bowl Champion and Ohio Native Charles Woodson as a limited partner to the ownership group for the Cleveland Browns," per the Browns Press Release.
"The non-controlling minority interests were approved at the National Football League (NFL) Spring Meetings in Eagan, Minnesota today, making this the first time a minority owner has been added to the organization since the Haslam's became controlling owners in 2012."
"With Woodson's addition to the ownership group, he will immediately become an asset for the entire Browns organization and the National Football League. Over the last several years the NFL has continued to encourage diversity in NFL ownership. In support of the NFL's efforts, Derrick Heggans of Shepherd Park Sports Properties facilitated the introduction between Woodson and the Haslam Family with a lunch meeting in early 2024, eventually leading to the partnership."
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, spoke about the move, implying Woodson will have a voice in the direction of the team, perhaps similar to Tom Brady's role with the Raiders.
"Charles has left an incredible legacy on the field, forever engraving himself as one of the greatest collegiate and NFL players of all time, but the work he's continued to do off the field and his entrepreneurial spirit emphasized what a great fit he is for our organization," said Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
"As he is an Ohio native, we're so thrilled to have Charles on board as a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns because he knows how much football means to this community. We know he will be instrumental in helping shape the future of the club through his insight and leadership and we are looking forward to having him as part of our ownership group."
Woodson spoke about his latest venture.
"Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League. In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio. It is among my greatest honors to join the Haslam and Johnson families and the entire Haslam Sports Group to become a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns, one of the NFL's most storied franchises," said Woodson.
"Over the last year, I've enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I'm excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for providing me this amazing opportunity and Derrick Heggans for presenting this rare opportunity to me and facilitating the process."
A big step for the beloved Raider.
