BREAKING: Raiders Make Wave of Roster Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't messing around in 2025, as general manager John Spytek made a series of roster moves on Monday as the team begins a long and tedious process of developing talent to make a push towards the postseason.
The Raiders signed six players, including former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, waived five players, and released one player per the Raiders' press release.
Signed:
- Jahfari Harvey, DE, SMU
- Ketron Jackson Jr, WR, Baylor
- Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame
- Key'Shawn Smith, WR, SMU
- Wesley Steiner, LB, Washington State
- Jonathan Sutherland, S, Penn State
Waived:
- Dominic Boyd, T, Georgia Southern
- Amari Burney, LB, Florida
- Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
- Tyreik McAllister, WR, Charleston
- Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Released:
- Kristian Wilkerson, WR, Southeast Missouri State
Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, Raiders' Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan spoke about the state of the roster.
"Yeah, it's been great. Like I kind of started with, Pete [Carroll] has got this very clear vision for the type of guys he wants and the type of team we want to be. And I don't want to speak for Spy [John Spytek], but like their relationship is awesome. It's been really cool to watch and be a part of, especially over the last month or so here with Pete. I think we know exactly what we're looking for, and it turns us in the right path, and we press the gas and kind of look for those guys and prioritize that in our process."
Yeargan then went into a prioritization of players who display a competetive edge/ nature.
"Yeah, that's the critical role of the scout. Like you said, everybody can watch the tape and kind of know Ashton Jeanty is really talented, Jack Bech is a strong, physical playmaker. Our scouts do an unbelievable job of getting the football character and answering those questions, and that's hard to do. But if you look at our group, like we have a very experienced college staff, they have great relationships in their areas, they're well rounded, they know how to get that information and they know what we're looking for too. I think that's an important piece of it."
