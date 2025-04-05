Raiders Legend Weighs in on Two-Way Star Travis Hunter
Colorado star Travis Hunter had one of the most unique seasons in college football history en route to a Heisman Trophy.
Hunter played cornerback and wide receiver, posting 36 total tackles, one for loss, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble, and four interceptions, along with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He will be a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and believes he can play on both sides of the ball at the next level. It would be a difficult feat for Hunter to pull it off, but he may have the talent to do it.
Oakland Raiders legend Charles Woodson played on both sides of the ball at Michigan and won the Heisman as well, but played only on the defensive side in the NFL.
Which position does Woodson think Hunter will play when he reaches the next level? He talked to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby about it on the latest episode of Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“First, he’s a phenomenal athlete,” he said. “To go out there and run 115, 120-plus plays every game, and I mean every game, is pretty impressive. I tell people, it’s not just the amount of plays that he played; he really made impact plays on both sides of the ball. As I see him in the NFL, he’s such a dynamic athlete. For me, I don’t believe that he’s the type of player that you want to just have on the sideline for 50-60 snaps a game, depending on what side of the ball he’s on.
So, the way I would play him, I would play him as a defensive back. But offensively, I’m going to have a package here or there, depending on our match-ups of whatever game we’re playing. If we’re playing Cincinnati, and you’ve got [Tee] Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, good chance you’ve got to lock in. You might not get an offensive rep. But if it’s a different team that’s not stacked like that at the wide receiver position, then he’s going to play defense, and I’m going to have a package for him on offense.”
The draft is just a few weeks away, so it will be interesting to see which team Hunter ends up on and which position – or positions – he plays at the next level.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts by liking our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.