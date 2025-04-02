Charles Woodson and Maxx Crosby Talk Raiders Love
Charles Woodson is one of the most iconic figures in the Raiders’ franchise history.
The Hall of Famer spent 11 seasons with the franchise, totaling five Pro Bowl appearances, a First-Team All-Pro nod, and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Not only did he earn plenty of accolades, but Woodson embodied what it meant to be a Raider, playing with toughness and resiliency for many years.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby hosted Woodson on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss all sorts of topics, including his time with the franchise.
Crosby started off the podcast by asking Woodson a tough question: “Raiders or Packers?”
While Woodson has love for both franchises, he reflected fondly on his years in Oakland.
“The Raiders are my first love,” Woodson said. “1998, I got drafted there, and for me, going to the Raiders and not knowing a whole lot of the history of the Raiders and all of that. But when I got there, and first being introduced to Willie Brown, Al Davis, Fred Biltenikoff, and all of those guys, very quickly I understood what Raider Nation was all about. I played there, got drafted there; I played there a total of 11 seasons because I left and came back. So, in terms of what’s going to be the closest to my heart, it’s going to be the Raiders all day long.”
Woodson went on to say he did not want to diminish his accomplishments in Green Bay, as he did win a Super Bowl there and led the league in interceptions over multiple seasons.
The Raiders have a rich history as an NFL franchise, as some of the best players at multiple positions have worn the Silver and Black. Woodson became another with excellent play during his time in Oakland, making him a beloved figure in franchise history.
Crosby is looking to become the next franchise great, and he is well on his way. Only 27 years old, Crosby has shattered multiple franchise records and has climbed the all-time sack leader list.
He sits just 24.5 sacks behind Howie Long for second all-time.
Crosby should soon be a franchise great, just like Woodson is now.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
