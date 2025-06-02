Raiders’ Geno Smith Is a Natural-Born Leader
The Las Vegas Raiders front office traded for Geno Smith with the idea in their heads that he's a franchise quarterback and that he's been able to rejuvenate his career; they're hoping he can do the same thing for Las Vegas in the Silver and Black.
His play on the field was already enough to warrant their decision, but Pete Carroll must've had an idea of the kind of person he is whenever he's off the field. He's gone through so many stages of an NFL quarterback throughout the course of his career that he's as humble as can be, because he knows what it's like to be labeled an NFL bust or have to work your tail off to simply be the backup quarterback.
Smith will be a great personality to have in the locker room, and his experience in the NFL will make him an invaluable veteran on the Raiders roster, especially for all their incoming rookies. Jakobi Meyers even spoke on how great it's been to have someone who can hold him accountable while also teaching him on how to improve to deepen their connection.
Smith recently sounded off in an interview about how he's such a good leader because he leads by example, and how that extends beyond the football field as well.
"I think leadership comes to me naturally, being the oldest child in my family, so I always had to lead by example. I think for me, whenever you talk about leadership, it really comes down to integrity. That's a big thing for me, what you do when nobody is watching.
And, I try to be a passionate leader. But I also try to lead by example, so I'm not the biggest talker. Instead, I'm the guy who's trying to be the hardest worker. And so I just want to continue leading by example and push myself, push my teammates to get better".
Spoken like a true leader, he's a player who Raider Nation can rely on to not only win them games next season, but also to involve himself in the community and embrace Las Vegas as best as he can. Smith is already making strides to be loved by the city, I'm sure he'll be adored a lot more if he's able to win them some games or even lead them to the playoffs.
