Why the Pressure is Now on Raiders' Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their worst loss of the season. They have had many losses this season, but in Week 12, it was just terrible to see this team fall the way they did to the Cleveland Browns, out of all teams.

That has been something the Raiders have not been able to fix this season, and something that continues to be the front of this organization when they talk about getting going in the right direction.

The Raiders have not figured it out at all on the offensive side. They put a lot of resources and money into that unit this past offseason, and they have nothing to show for it after 12 weeks of regular-season football. The Raiders had no choice but to make a change. That is why earlier this week, the Raiders fired their offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was in his first season as the playcaller for the Silver and Black.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Owner Mark Davis made Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in all of football, but Kelly could not produce. He is out in Las Vegas, and now the team will have to move forward and look at a lot of different things as they move forward. But first, they must get through the remainder of the season and see how that plays out.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today named Raiders losers after Week 12.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks away from head coach Pete Carroll in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders' new regime

"Is it time to start unwinding this group after just 11 games? It's at least clear that the status quo can't hold, with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly fired Sunday in the aftermath of an embarrassing bottoming out against the Browns. Kelly long seemed like a strange fit for the direction of this organization, with his deployment of Ashton Jeanty only heightening concerns. But what play-caller can pull this attack as currently constructed out of the darkness?

Maybe another offseason overhaul will actually prove fruitful this time, particularly if help can be found for the overmatched offensive line or underdeveloped receiving corps. But there's a fundamental misalignment between 74-year-old Pete Carroll and a franchise in need of a multi-year runway, so maybe another full teardown is in store."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A full rebuild is something the Raiders must consider this offseason. Just like a fresh start and time to rebuild with some of the talent you already have on this roster. It is going to be interesting once the season ends and the Raiders have to make some hard decisions.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders' latest news.