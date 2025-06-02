Raiders' Miller is One of the Best in the Business
The Las Vegas Raiders' drafting over the past decade has left much to be desired, but they hit a home run when they drafted Kolton Miller.
Zolton Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked the top offensive tackles in the league. He ranked Miller as the 12th-best offensive tackle heading into the season.
"Miller endured a rough start to his 2024 season. After surrendering four sacks in each of the previous two seasons, the UCLA product gave up six over the first four games. However, his play improved, and he let up only two more sacks the rest of the way. He finished with an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade, the third-best mark of his career, and ranked 11th among all offensive tackles in 2024," Buday said.
Last offseason, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus voted Miller as the best No. 15 overall draft pick of the previous decade. This distinction confirms Miller has not only been valuable to the Raiders, but his performance and consistency rank with the best of the best.
“The Raiders didn’t get many draft picks right during the Jon Gruden era, but Kolton Miller turned out to be a big hit,”Sikkema said. “He has recorded single-season PFF blocking grades above 80.0 for each of the last three seasons. There weren’t many other standouts to consider here, which means 2024 rookie Laiatu Latu has a chance to make a name for himself as the most recent No. 15 pick.”
Miller is the veteran on an offensive line filled with a lot of younger players. Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how things are coming along on the offensive line.
"It's the most difficult because there are no pads, and it's how are they picking up schemes,
how are they working together. Are they making the right calls, are they identifying the defense in the proper manner so that we're on the right people? But it's almost like you're looking at their first two steps, and then after that, they're pulling out of it," Kelly said.
"So, I think they're doing a good job from that standpoint, but you still can't get a full evaluation of them until you get a chance to see them in practice opportunities, whether it's against other teams, or in preseason games, or when we get the opportunity in the offseason. This off season, we can't, but when we get back in late July and August, you'll be able to put pads on, and then we'll be able to see a little bit more on those guys."
