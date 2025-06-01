The Raiders Have Begun Establishing Their Offensive Identity
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been their downfall for most of the past two seasons. The Raiders' have had arguably the worst quarterback room in the National Football League over the past two seasons. Their ground game has been equally as ineffective over that time period.
Chip Kelly now leads a Raiders offense that looks significantly different than it did last season. Although the Raiders could use more help on both sides of the ball, their offense appears to have enough to compete with most of the teams they will face this season.
However, the team's mentality is equally as critical as the players on the field. Kelly echoed a famed sentiment when asked what he had in mind for the offense's identity under his leadership.
"JWB. Just Win Baby. There was a legendary person in this organization, and it's the truth. There are games you're going to win 9-6, and there are games you're going to have to win 38-37 and do enough on each side of the ball in phases to contribute to winning. Because winning in this league is hard. The last team that went undefeated in this league was the '72 [Miami] Dolphins. So, it's been a long, long time," Kelly said.
"Everybody that's been in this league or spent any time in this league knows how hard it is to win, and it really is Just Win, Baby. And how do you do that each week? Your game plan has to understand who's available, who you're playing against, and can we score enough points that we score one more than our opponent? And that's really, hopefully, what our identity is, is that we do enough on our side to help our defense and help our special teams beat whoever we're playing on any given Sunday," Kelly said.
Kelly's approach may seem simple, but after the Raiders have lost several games over the past few seasons because of an incompetent offense and incompetent offensive pieces, Kelly's approach makes sense. After making a number of changes this offseason, Kelly's approach is understandable.
The Raiders made Kelly the highest paid offensive coordinator in the league, which cements how critical the Raiders' front office believes in Kelly and his importance to the team.
