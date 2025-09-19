Raiders' Defense Ready for Anything in Week 3 Showdown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has held opponents to six combined points in the second half of their first two games. Las Vegas' defense has repeatedly answered the call over the first eight quarters of play this season. They will also be challenged in Week 3.
Raiders star defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke before practice on Thursday.
To hear today's comments, view below.
Chip Kelly spoke before Thurday's practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: There was talk on the broadcast on ESPN about Tom Brady's involvement and talking with you during the course of the week. Was that within the proper context, do you feel, or anything taken out of context with that? Offensive
Coordinator Chip Kelly: "Well, I don't know what was said on the broadcast, because we don't watch the games, but Tom's [Brady] involvement with me is I spent a lot of time just talking football with him, but it's not on a - we don't talk about game plans.
We spent a lot of time over the summer, a couple Zooms. He was traveling all over the place, I was away, and we would just talk ball. ‘What did you like against this?’ So really, when I use Tom, and I just use him as a resource of, 'Hey, when you faced a Mike Zimmer-type defense, what did you like protection-wise and play-wise?'
But on a weekly basis, he's not game planning with us or talking to us. I know the week of the Patriots game, I actually heard from him the morning of the game, he sent me a text saying, 'Good luck in the opener.' Touched base after the game, that was it.
"And then I knew he was coming into this game. He sat in the box when we played San Francisco in the preseason game. But he doesn't talk to the coaches when he's up there. I think he's just watching football. But in terms of weekly game plans, like that's not a collaboration that we do.
I mean, he's also a busy guy, so I haven't even thought of using him to do that, and I don't even think you can. So, our staff does all that. But he's been a guy that I can talk football with, just shooting it about, 'Hey, have you ever faced a two trap defense or the inverted Tampa two that everybody's running now,' and 'What was your best thoughts about that,' things like that. But we're not - we don't talk game plan at all or any of that stuff in terms of on a weekly basis."
