Where Raiders' Geno Smith Must Go From Here
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to take a deeper look within after a disappointing performance on Monday night. They quickly got to work doing so, as they have less time to compare for the Washington Commanders.
Raiders' Inside Look
The Raiders have taken the time to review the game film from their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Quarterback Geno Smith spoke prior to practice on Thursday. As much as Smith may want to move on, he knows there is room for improvement.
"I would agree with that. But also, just being honest with yourself, being hard on yourself and understanding that's not the standard. It's never going to be the standard. So, really having to be honest with myself and say what happened, what led to me not having the game that I intended to have. And then, like you said, man, not carrying it over. Once you watch it, you learn from it, you move past it, you get on to Washington and get ready for this Sunday," Carroll said.
Smith has had his ups and downs since entering the league many years ago. However, Smith has usually responded in a positive manner, when challenged. Smith believes his experince will help him and the Raiders.
"I think it helps. But I think, man, like this is a new experience. It's the first time with the Raiders that I've experienced a loss and it's time for me to figure out what that's like. And so, I think those experiences in the past will help, but there's always going to be new experiences, and there'll be more experiences here in the future that we'll have to learn from and overcome. So, I really look forward to the challenges. You know, that's something that I've known about myself. I embrace challenges, and I don't think this would be any different.”
Raiders rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty has not been much of a factor through two games. Still, like Smith, Jeanty knows he and his teammates must move on as soon as possible. After being drafted with the No. 6 but getting off to a slow start, it has been a challenge so far.
"Yeah, we call it a '24-hour rule.’ That's something I live by in football. I mean, in that moment, after that game, kind of dwell on it a little bit. But sun rises the next day, you move on to the next game and prepare,” Jeanty said.
“That's the great thing about football; obviously, you get to end the season and it's a little different. But right now, we're early, so we've got plenty more opportunities to get better."
