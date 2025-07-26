Raiders Releasing Wilkins Was Ultimate Sign of Strength
Pete Carroll and John Spytek definitely laid the law down on Thursday night when veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was released.
They sent a message. Take care of your bodies and listen to our medical staff. If not, you will be on the outside looking in. Wilkins made a horrible career and financial decision by not following the Raiders medical team's advice. It could potentially cost him $35.5 million in guaranteed money.
Aside from losing his job and a potentially a lot of money, Wilkins is still injured. His chances of signing with another team gets slimmer by the day. Wilkins sent a message to the Raiders by not following medical advice. The Raiders sent a bigger message by releasing him.
This spring the Raiders reportedly wanted Wilkins to have a second surgery to remedy the issues with his Jones fracture.
It has been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Wilkins did not want to go under the knife one more time. He wanted to let the foot heal with therapy and rehabilitation.
The Raiders were having none of that. The team voided his guarantee of $35.5 million on June 4. Wilkins filed a grievance through the NFLPA just prior to his release.
It could be ascertained from the statement the team released after Wilkins was given his walking papers they were fed up with him and they wanted to flex their muscles. The tone of the message cut like a knife. Wilkins, once a hot commodity, became a pariah in a little more than a year,
“We have decided that it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the statement read. “This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”
Carroll was even more succinct when he addressed the media on Friday. He said the team was methodical in reaching its decision and the rearview mirror is very small. There is no looking back.
“It took a long time to make our decision,” Carroll said. “I think there was no clear path to his return. So, we just had to move on.”
