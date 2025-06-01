No Panic for Raiders with Christian Wilkins
As the Raiders got OTAs going this past week, there was one player who was not on the field participating in them. That was Raiders star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Wilkins is coming off a season ending injury that he suffered last season.
Wilkins' recovery is taking longer than some may have expected, but there is no panic coming out of the Raiders team about him returning in time.
Wilkins was signed by the Silver and Black last season, and we have seen a little bit of what he could do for the Raiders' defense. Containing him and super star defensive end Maxx Crosby was something no one could do when they were on the field together last season.
That only lasts for a little bit, but that is why there is so much excitement about getting Wilkins back on the field sooner rather than later.
Some fans of Raider Nation are very concerned about Wilkins because they expected him to be back by now and are getting ready for the 2025 season. While Wilkins is not on the field during practice, he is doing everything he can in his recovery process to get ready for 2025. The Raiders are not trying to rush him back because they want him ready for the whole 2025 season, and it is a long one.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed that there is no panic from the Raiders about Wilkin's injury recovery on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I've been telling everyone for weeks that there is no panic in the building," said Carpenter. "I mean, they are being honest that it is taking a while for him to heal. That is not uncommon for guys that have had surgery ... Every single person I talk to tells me we fully expect him back by the start of the season. And that is when it matters. He is working with guys, he is helping guys."
"I have not heard anything different in terms of his status," said Trezevant. "But I would also say just kind of for everyone, we are talking about a very large human being, and we are talking about how he gets around. Like you do not want to take any chances with that. Because if you bring him back too soon, it can hurt him further down the road."
