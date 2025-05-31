Bill Belichick Gives High Praise to Raiders' Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive tackles in the National Football League in Christian Wilkins. The Silver and Black brought in Wilkins last season in free agency to beef up the defensive line and pair him up with another great defensive player, Maxx Crosby.
Wilkins went down early in the season and missed a lot of games in 2024. Wilkins was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, and during his time in Miami, he played great. Now heading into the 2025 season, Wilkins is trying to get back on the field after the injury he suffered last season.
One former NFL coach recently gave Wilkins high praise. Legendary coach Bill Belichick is now the head coach at the University of North Carolina and he sat down with Wilkins' former college head coach from Clemson, Dabo Swinney.
"Christian Wilkins, got him out of Connecticut you know, then sent him down to Miami, they had a lot of great defensive linemen," said Belichick.
When ask who was his favorite Clemson player he has ever scouted, this is what Belichick said.
"It will probably be Wilkins. Character, playing ability, all-around player, he could rush, he can run, he had one heck of a college career, and he had one heck of a NFL career. We had a hard time blocking him in Miami twice a year. I did not like that."
The latest on Wilkins is that he had a setback with his injury from 2024 but there are a lot of positive signs that point to him being ready by the start of the 2025 season.
"When healthy, he and the young man from Kansas City [Chris Jones] are the two best defensive tackles in the league," said our Raiders Beat Writer Hondo Carpenter. "Christian is an elite player. Now coming back from injury, there has been a lot of he was in a boot ... panic ... Everyone I am talking to around the Raiders feels really good that Christian will be ready for the start of the season."
"It is not uncommon when you have a surgery, to have to go back and have another. Sometimes it is the swelling that is bad ... or you use a boot."
"What I am telling you is that everyone that I talked to at this point still thinks he is going to be ready for the season."
