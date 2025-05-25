Outlook for Raiders' Christian Wilkins Heading into 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When healthy him and the young man from Kansas City [Chris Jones] are the two best defensive tackles in the league," said Carpenter. "Christian is an elite player. Now coming back from injury, there has been a lot of he was in a boot ... panic ... Everyone I am talking to around the Raiders feels really good that Christian will be ready for the start of the season."
"It is not uncommon when you have a surgery, to have to go back and have another. Sometimes it is the swelling that is bad ... or you use a boot."
"What I am telling you is that everyone that I talked to at this point still thinks he is going to be ready for the season."
