Kwity Paye Gives Raiders What They Have Been Searching for

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly went to work addressing their roster in free agency. Las Vegas needed to solidify its defensive end position, regardless of what happened with Maxx Crosby. The position group lacked dependable depth overall, especially when special teams is taken into consideration.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vast Improvement Still Under Way

The Raiders added two linebackers in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean who solidify an entire position group. Las Vegas already has a rotation of interior defensive linemen that they are confident in. Las Vegas is also confident in its starting safeties, although the unit could use more depth.

Las Vegas needs help at corner, but that will likely come before the start of the season. The move the Raiders made that could quietly impact them just as much as every other notable move they made this offseason, was the addition of defensive end, Kwity Paye.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The veteran defensive lineman joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts. He will be tasked with helping improve a Raiders' defense that has not performed well recently, but has also lacked the overall talent it now has.

Paye has registered 50 quarterback hits and over 30 sacks in his four seasons in the league. With Crosby back in the fold, the Raiders need Paye to continue to do what he has done so far in the league. No more, no less. Crosby and company will take care of the rest.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes and is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"It's going to be crazy, man. Just seeing him pursue and just his relentless pursuit throughout the down, just being to play with him and get after it. I play with Jonah [Laulu] in Indy for a little bit and just playing with him just playing with some ballers. It'll be great,” Paye said.

"I'm athletic enough to play anywhere on the line, so anywhere these guys need me, and I'm going to go out there and play. Playing opposite of Maxx [Crosby] is going to be great. And yeah, just anywhere they need me.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and safety Nick Cross (20), back, combine to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have searched for many years for a dependable defensive end to play opposite Crosby. They paid Paye like they expect him to be just that. Chandler Jones was inconsistent, and Malcolm Koonce was held back by coaching, only to be derailed by an injury after breaking out.

Las Vegas probably should have held on to K'Lavon Chaisson. However, three of their moves this offseason solidified the defensive end position opposite Crosby, confirming how much of a need it has been for the Raiders up until this point. Paye was the biggest signing of the three.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paye has started at least 15 games in four out of his five seasons in the league. With the pieces the Raiders have added, Rob Leonard calling the plays and playing opposite Crosby, Paye is arguably in the best position he has been in his career to thrive individually.