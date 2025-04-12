NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Draft OL Depth Piece
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid young core on their offensive line to help out Geno Smith and any other quarterback that may take snaps for them in the future. Their center Jackson Powers-Johnson has the potential to be one of the best guards in the league someday, and their left tackle Kolton Miller showing some real promise as well.
They are heavily linked to Ashton Jeanty in the upcoming NFL draft, and having a good offensive line will go a long way in establishing a good run game. However, even if they don't use the sixth overall pick on Jeanty, having a good offensive line is an important and often overlooked aspect of a successful NFL team.
The Raiders are gearing themselves up to turn around their franchise and a way they can continue to do that is by targeting offensive line depth in later rounds of the NFL draft. Those picks won't be flashy, but they'll go a long way in establishing a culture of winning in Las Vegas.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft where he attempts to predict how each team will use their draft picks in less than two weeks. For the Raider's fifth-round projection, he believes they'll find offensive line depth in Clay Webb from Jacksonville State University.
Webb's NFL draft profile was written by Lance Zierlein and it states,
"Webb signed with Georgia as a top-rated center recruit but transferred to Jacksonville State after seeing limited action over three seasons. He played guard for JSU, but needs to move back to center due to a lack of mass and length.
His core strength makes him tough to knock around in protection and he’s solid against twists. He’s an athletic move blocker and creates push on down blocks, but stepping up against bigger, longer opponents will challenge his consistency. Webb plays with a level of control and confidence that gives him a chance to compete for NFL snaps"
Once you get to the fifth round, it'll be hard to find players who will give any team quality minutes in their rookie year. Webb could be a good backup for the Raiders, and at least by targeting him, they have offensive line depth in mind.
