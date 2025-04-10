NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Don’t Pass Up on Special Player
The Las Vegas Raiders are just outside the top five in the upcoming NFL draft, giving them a wide array of players to choose from. As with most teams with high draft picks, this is especially beneficial for the Raiders who have a lot of positions of need across their roster.
They had one of the worst ground games in the NFL last year, if not the worst, which led to empty possessions and contributed greatly to a clunky offense which is why the Raiders only won four games last year.
They signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert, but his ceiling with the team may not be as high as they would've hoped for. He can't take them from one of the worst rushing teams to the best by himself.
Perhaps being the best rushing attack isn't in their priorities, but I think it should be. Their team lacks an identity and with Pete Carroll being the head coach now, he is not foreign to having a running back be the center of his offense.
This is why Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders at sixth overall is such a popular pick amongst mock drafts, it makes too much sense for the head coach and the team and would provide the Raiders with an identity that they can fall back on.
Connor Rodgers is a sports writer for NBC Sports and recently published his mock draft. He sides with the general opinion and predicts that the Raiders will use their high draft pick to fix their running back problem by drafting Jeanty.
"I understand why most fanbases prefer to wait on running back, but Jeanty is special. The Raiders would potentially have the best tight end in the league, a top 3-5 running back and a big upgrade under center in Geno Smith. I think this roster is much better than it gets credit for and while they need a cornerback, taking one here feels like a reach", said Rodgers.
Tetairoa McMillan could also be in play for them here, but I like the fit of Jeanty much better. He has the potential to be the next big star in Las Vegas and give Raiders Nation something to root for, something they've been missing the past couple of seasons.
