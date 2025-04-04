BREAKING: Complete Details of Geno Smith's Contract Revealed
The number one priority for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was to get a starting quarterback that would give the Silver and Black some sort of stability for the 2025 NFL season.
Well, the Raiders got more than that when the new regime, made of new general manager John Spytek and new head coach Pete Carroll, traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith before the start of free agency.
Spytek and Carroll did not want to wait around to see if they could go after a quarterback once free agency started or wait till the 2025 NFL Draft to see if one falls to them. Instead, they got right to work and decided that Smith was the right man to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025.
Now that Smith is with the Raiders, the franchise decided to give him a new contract. With the extension, Smith is now secured as the quarterback for today and the future.
Smith got a new two-year extension added to the deal he had with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
"Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Smith’s 2025 compensation increased from $31 million to $40 million," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports Pro Football Talk.
"In 2026, Smith has a base salary of $26.5 million. Of that amount, $18.5 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $8 million is guaranteed for injury; it becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year."
"In 2027, Smith is due to make a non-guaranteed salary of $39.5 million."
This is a good contract for both sides. The Raiders now got a veteran who has proven he can win in the league over the past few seasons and Smith got the money that he has earned.
The Raiders can still be in line to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft and let the rookie sit behind Smith and learn from him. Smith was the right fit for the Raiders because the new regime did not want to have a rookie start right away out of college. Smith gives the Raiders a great chance to turn it around in 2025.
