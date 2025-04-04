3 Needs the Raiders Must Address in Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and draft season is upon all the NFL teams. In a couple of weeks, we are going to find out the newest members of the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have been making a lot of moves this offseason. All of them have made sense and are moves that put the franchise in the best position to be successful.
When the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, they knew they were getting two people with incredible knowledge about the game and knew what they needed to turn it around in Las Vegas.
Now Carroll and Spytek will have their first draft class as members of the Raiders organization. These two have found success with their former teams in drafting the right talent and they will look to do the same with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders had their first good draft class in some time last year. The new regime will look to make it back-to-back good classes. The Raiders already have some important building blocks from last year's class and it can be the same with the 2025 draft class.
The Silver and Black still need some positions on both sides of the ball they need to address. The draft is a good place to address them because of the youth and talent of many of these prospects.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Raiders biggest needs are a running back, a wide receiver, and a cornerback.
Top three needs: RB, WR, CB. Although they signed running back Raheem Mostert, the Raiders still need help to improve the league's worst rushing attack. Coach Pete Carroll wants to have a strong run game, so adding another running back to help take pressure off quarterback Geno Smith should be a priority.
Las Vegas has two 1,000-yard pass catchers in tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but there's a significant drop-off in receiving production outside those players. It wouldn't hurt to add a wide receiver who can stretch the field. -- Ryan McFadden
One wide receiver prospect the Silver and Black can select after the first round is Tre Harris out of Ole Miss.
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss. After trading for Smith, the Raiders would get an X receiver to complement Bowers and Meyers. Harris is an expert intermediate route runner with easy speed on vertical routes.-- Miller
